Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$195.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 127,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 841,701 shares.The stock last traded at $121.22 and had previously closed at $124.37.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of -91.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

