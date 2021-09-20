Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.76. 65,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,382. The company has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

