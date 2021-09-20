Fund Evaluation Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. 676,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

