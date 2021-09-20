Howdoo Market Cap Reaches $7.90 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $255,194.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 462,663,100 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

