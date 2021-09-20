CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 251,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $20.09. 5,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

