Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Up 27.6% in August

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 451,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.21. 2,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.