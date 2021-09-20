Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 560,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE YOU traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $6,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

