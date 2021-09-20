LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.04

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 25105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,525,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $226,202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

