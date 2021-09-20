IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBIBF. Desjardins upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

IBI Group stock remained flat at $$8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

