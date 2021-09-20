Ellaism Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $41,391.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

