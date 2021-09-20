Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $189.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,023. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

