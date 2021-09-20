$633.64 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $633.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.12 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 56,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $6,338,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

