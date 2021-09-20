Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Cap Reaches $11.01 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $205,457.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

