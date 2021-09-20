YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $370,186.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00125898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.