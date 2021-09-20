$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.26 million. Zumiez posted sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.