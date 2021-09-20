Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $6.43 on Monday, hitting $216.05. 2,184,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,093,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

