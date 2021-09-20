Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after buying an additional 602,288 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.07. 339,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

