Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,087,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,871. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

