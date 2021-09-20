Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,265,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

