Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 19,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 160,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 639,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

