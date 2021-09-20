Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTMNF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

FTMNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.