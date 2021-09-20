Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $37.25

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

