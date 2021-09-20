Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

CDMGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$88.18 during trading on Wednesday. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

