ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $168.05 million and $8.60 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00174763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00113333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.53 or 0.07010876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.23 or 1.00299191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00804986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 60,237,728 coins and its circulating supply is 60,046,650 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

