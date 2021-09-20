Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) received a C$6.50 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 110.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of ITR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.