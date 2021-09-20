Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.78.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$91.83. 69,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$94.63.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.