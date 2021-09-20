CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 983.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $49.56. 648,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

