ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,196,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,706,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 149,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.22. 203,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,808,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,405,867 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

