BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,148,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Zoetis worth $7,109,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Zoetis by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,742,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,702,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

ZTS stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $199.53. 31,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

