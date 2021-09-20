Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.16. 7,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

