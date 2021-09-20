Klimatas Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,378.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

