Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 48,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.