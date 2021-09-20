Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $68.28 on Monday, hitting $2,760.99. 30,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,484.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

