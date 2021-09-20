v.systems One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $42.69 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,298,906,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,375,297,602 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

