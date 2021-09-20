Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $67.69 on Monday, hitting $2,748.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,742.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,445.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

