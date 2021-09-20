701 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 701 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 252,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 72,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

COP stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.64. 407,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

