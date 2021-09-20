SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,137. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

