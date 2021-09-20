Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,609 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $147,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

