The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. 219,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

