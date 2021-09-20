Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $$40.35 during midday trading on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
