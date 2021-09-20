ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 364,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,137 shares.The stock last traded at $69.11 and had previously closed at $73.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the second quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

