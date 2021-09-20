Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 10.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85. 68,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 778,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

