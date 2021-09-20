NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 268002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 target price on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

