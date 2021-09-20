Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 9559349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £303.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

