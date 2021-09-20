Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Increases By 25.8%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,510.0 days.

Orora stock remained flat at $$2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

