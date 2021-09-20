Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

