MANTRA DAO One Day Volume Reaches $46.72 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $92.41 million and $46.72 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045372 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

