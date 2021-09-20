Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $233,863.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.64 million and $233,863.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00175536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.06 or 0.06875564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.60 or 0.99859835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.83 or 0.00800186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

