Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The stock has a market cap of $854.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

