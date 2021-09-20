Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 798,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 365,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

